Govt will collect population-related info through NPR: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan today told the parliament that the government would be able to collect population-related information in real-time in future through the National Population Register (NPR).

"I hope that we won't need to conduct population census anymore every 10 years. Rather, we've already started the works of National Population Register (NPR) and through it, we'll be able to collect data round the clock in real-time...we'll get the exact number in the right time instantly through technology," he said.

The Planning Minister also expressed hope that the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) would be able to maintain its continued success in such endeavour.

Mannan said this while delivering his speech at Jatiya Sangsad on the operations of the already held 6th Population and Housing Census at the Jatiya Sangsad today.

He informed the august house that there would remain no necessity in the future for holding such time consuming huge population census involving hefty amounts as the government has cost-efficient technology to accomplish it with ease and comfort.

The Minister said the experiences and knowledge of the staff of the Statistics Division as well as its overall management is now far better and strong than before.

He said that the available data and information from the census would be helpful for having a clear directive on the government's overall development scenario and also to ascertain what kind of steps should have to be taken in future.

"This related information will play an important role in the development planning process in future."

Mannan said that the preliminary report of the census was published on July 27, 2022, within one month of holding the census which is also a successful example of fulfilling the government's pledge of building Digital Bangladesh.

He also extended his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others concerned for making this census a success.

According to the preliminary report of the census, Bangladesh's total population is now 165,158,616; of which, 81,712,824 are male, and 83,347,206 are female while the population of the third gender is 12,629.

A total of 113,063,587 people live in rural areas while 52,009,072 people live in urban areas.

For the first time in the country, the work of population census started digitally on June 15.

According to the report, Bangladesh's population has increased by 21,114,919 in the last 11 years.

The country's population was 144,043,697 in 2011, according to the previous census held in 2011.

The country's first Population and Housing Census was held in 1974 followed by the 2nd census in 1981, the 3rd one in 1991, the 4th census in 2001 and the 5th one in 2011.

As per the latest census report, the growth of the population in Bangladesh has declined.

The rate was 2.84 per cent in 1981, 2.01 per cent in 1991, 1.58 per cent in 2001, 1.86 per cent in 2011 and 1.22 per cent in 2022.

Among the eight divisions of the country, Dhaka has the highest population growth rate at 1.74 per cent and Barishal the lowest at 0.79 per cent.

On June 15, the operations of the 6th Population and Housing Census started simultaneously across the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the week-long census at a ceremony at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

The census was scheduled to end on 21 June, but due to floods in the northeastern four districts, the census continued till 28 June.

The BBS conducted the census after more than 11 years.