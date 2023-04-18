4 secretaries transferred, 1 promoted to secretary

In the latest reshuffle in the public administration, the government has transferred four secretary-level public servants to new offices and promoted one additional secretary to the rank of secretary.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification on Tuesday in this regard.

According to the notification, Mosammat Hamida Begum, secretary of the Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, was transferred to Rural Development and Co-Operatives Division.

Mashiur Rahman, secretary of the Rural Development and Co-Operatives Division, was posted to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock while Nahid Rashid, secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, was transferred to Bangladesh Public Service Commission as its secretary.

Besides, Md A Hamid Zamadder, secretary of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat, has been posted to the Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs.

The Director General (additional secretary) of the Rural Development Academy Khalil Ahmad has been promoted a secretary and posted to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the notification added.