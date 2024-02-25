Govt to take measures to promote use of block bricks: Saber

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury holds a views exchange meeting with all stakeholders related to the use of block bricks at his ministry on Sunday (25 February). Photo: Courtesy

The government will implement necessary measures to promote the use of block bricks instead of burnt bricks and address any obstacles hindering their adoption to mitigate environmental damage, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (25 February).

"The government will offer training and financial support for block brick production, with an emphasis on encouraging multiple banks to participate in providing loans," the minister said at a views exchange meeting with all stakeholders related to the use of block bricks.

Speaking at the meeting, Saber Hossain said a one-stop service will be established, and a workshop involving all stakeholders will be conducted to address challenges associated with the use of block bricks.

Among others, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Farhina Ahmed, Public Works Ministry Secretary Kazi Washiuddin, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Secretary Md Kamrul Hasan, Rajuk Chairman Md Anisur Rahman, Road Transport and Highways Department Secretary ABM Amin Uddin Nuri, Environment Directorate General Director Dr Abdul Hamid and Additional Secretary of the Ministry (Environmental Pollution Control) Fahmida Khanam were present.

