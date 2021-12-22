Govt support for the marginalised during pandemic inadequate: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 11:21 pm

Related News

Govt support for the marginalised during pandemic inadequate: Study

60%-70% of the Dalit community lost their traditional source of income during the pandemic

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 11:21 pm
Govt support for the marginalised during pandemic inadequate: Study

Marginalised communities in the country – the Dalits, indigenous groups, transgender people, and RMG workers – did not get enough support from the government during the pandemic, according to a study.

The study was conducted by Christian Aid and the findings of the study were presented in a webinar on how to strengthen civic engagement in post-pandemic times, jointly organised by Christian Aid Bangladesh and The Business Standard on Wednesday.

Dr Kazi Nurmohammad Hossainul Haque, who took part in the research, presented the study during the webinar. 

A lot of the plain land indigenous communities – including Santals, Mahali, and Garos – were disproportionately affected by the economic consequences of the pandemic, according to the study, as they allegedly received little (if any) government relief. The research found that the distribution of government aid has often failed to be systematic. 

The study found that some 60%-70% of the Dalit community lost their traditional income source during the pandemic. Cleaning workers in some public hospitals were not allowed entry into the quarantine facilities of their hospitals when they contracted the virus.

The study further discovered transgenders to be the most excluded, most marginalised, and the least empowered of all the four research populations since their traditional professions were significantly affected by the pandemic.

Garment workers also suffered from a lack of income and jobs, at least during the early stages of the pandemic, as they were often not covered by government incentives.

Kailash Rabidas, joint organising secretary, Bangladesh Dalit and Excluded Rights Movement (BDERM), said, the Dalit communities live in very compact spaces so they have faced significantly more risk of contracting the virus.

Highlighting the woes of tea garden workers, Tamanna Singh, leader of the Dalit Women's Forum, said Covid-19 further deepened the existing inequality the group goes through regularly.

Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog, a human rights and development organisation, who took part in the discussion, said, "Did civil society extend their helping hand to these disadvantaged groups during the pandemic? I do not think I have encountered any such incident."

He urged disadvantaged groups to be more aware of their rights and to mobilise against the existing disparity to create a civic space for themselves.

Pankaj Kumar, country director of Christian Aid Bangladesh, also spoke at Wednesday's event, conducted by Nuzhat Jabin, programme manager of the organisation.

Top News

RMG / Dalit / Marginalised communities / Christian AId

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

9h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

11h | Panorama
Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

1d | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

3h | Videos
Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

3h | Videos
Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

3h | Videos
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?