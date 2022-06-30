Govt to start inspecting Dhaka shopping malls before Eid

After checking the industrial factories, the government is going to examine a number of safety issues, including fire safety systems, at various shopping malls in the capital.

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) will supervise the inspection process that will be carried out by 11 integrated inspection and monitoring teams ahead of this Eid-ul-Azha.

Bida Executive Member Avijit Chowdhury told The Business Standard that 1,072 markets in Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation areas had been identified for the first phase of inspection.

Earlier, 5,208 factories and industrial establishments across the country were inspected by 108 teams led by Bida under the direction of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Avijit Chowdhury said, "Several issues in these markets will be closely monitored, which include design fault, firefighting facilities, environmental pollution, condition of electricity and gas lines, condition of generators and boilers if there is any."

The 11 integrated teams include members from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence, the Department of Environment, the Public Works Department, the Department of Architecture, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the Department of Explosives, the Office of the Chief Electric Inspector, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited, and Dhaka North and South city corporations.

"The Fire Service, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, and the city corporations have listed the risky buildings and markets in Dhaka and we chose 1,072 markets from that list," Avijit Chowdhury said, adding that initially 100 shopping malls will be inspected before Eid-ul-Azha.

A national committee, headed by Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, was formed to improve the working environment and safety of factories across the country after a fire broke out at Hashem Foods Ltd in Narayanganj in July last year.

Avijit Chowdhury said, "The factory inspection, except for the export-oriented ready-made garment factories, has revealed some sector-wise and item-wise common errors. The national committee has a meeting in July. We will send our recommendations before the meeting. The committee will make the final decision."