Govt sends two more police officials on retirement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 04:09 pm

Related News

Govt sends two more police officials on retirement

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 04:09 pm
Govt sends two more police officials on retirement

The government has now sent two additional deputy inspector generals of police on forced retirement citing public interest. 

The officials are Alamgir Alam, additional deputy inspector general (Criminal Investigation Department), and Mahbub Hakim, additional deputy inspector general (tourist police). They were in charge in the capital city. 

In two separate notifications, the Public Security Division announced the decision on Monday (31 October).

In a spate of enforced retirement, the government earlier sent several high-up officials including information and broadcasting secretary Mokbul Hossain on retirement on 16 October.

On 18 October, the government sent three Superintendents of Police (SP) on forced retirement on the same ground.

Of them, Delowar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki were working as SPs in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury was working as SP of the Police Headquarters.

Top News

retirement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

2h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

18h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

20h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

22h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport