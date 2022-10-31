Govt sends two more police officials on retirement

The government has now sent two additional deputy inspector generals of police on forced retirement citing public interest.

The officials are Alamgir Alam, additional deputy inspector general (Criminal Investigation Department), and Mahbub Hakim, additional deputy inspector general (tourist police). They were in charge in the capital city.

In two separate notifications, the Public Security Division announced the decision on Monday (31 October).

In a spate of enforced retirement, the government earlier sent several high-up officials including information and broadcasting secretary Mokbul Hossain on retirement on 16 October.

On 18 October, the government sent three Superintendents of Police (SP) on forced retirement on the same ground.

Of them, Delowar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki were working as SPs in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury was working as SP of the Police Headquarters.