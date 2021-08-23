Govt relaxes conditions for returnees from India through Benapole

Government has relaxed the existing conditions for Bangladeshi passengers returning from India through Benapole.

A circular signed by Director (disease control) of the Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS) professor Nazmul Islam was sent to the immigration department at Benapole on Sunday.

The circular mentioned relaxation of conditions for four categories of Bangladeshi passengers.

According to the notice, cancer and kidney disease patients or pregnant women and fully vaccinated passengers were exempted from the condition of staying in institutional quarantine but the authorities have to ensure they remain isolated at home.

Those who have only received one dose of Covid vaccine will need to stay in 14-day institutional quarantine on their own expenses as per the previous conditions, said the notification.

Every passenger will have to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Bangladesh consulate in Kolkata and will have to manage a Covid-negative certificate within 72 hours.

However, apart from the four categories, all India-returned passengers will have to maintain the mandatory institutional quarantine following the earlier regulations.

Ahsan Habib, in-charge officer of the Benapole Immigration said according to the new notice India going passengers will not need to seek prior approval from the Home Ministry anymore.

They have been following the directions of the circular from Sunday, he said.