Govt to purchase 90,000 tonnes of fertiliser

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 09:10 pm

Related News

Govt to purchase 90,000 tonnes of fertiliser

Of the total, 30,000 tonnes will be purchased from Kafco, and 60,000 from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, at a total cost of Tk546 crore

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Govt to purchase 90,000 tonnes of fertiliser

The government is set to buy 30,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (Kafco) and import another 60,000 tonnes from Qatar and Saudi Arabia at a total cost of Tk546 crore.

The decision was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase, chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC), under the Ministry of Industries, will buy the fertilisers.

After the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Shamsul Arefin told reporters that 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser would be procured from Kafco at a cost of Tk185.75 crore.

"Qatar has approved a proposal to import 30,000 tonnes of bulk prilled urea fertiliser for Tk189.39 crore from the state-owned Muntajat. Another 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea will be imported at a cost of Tk190.25 crore from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation," he said.

The country produced 10,33,913 tonnes of fertiliser in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which was 40.58% of total demand.

Meanwhile, the committee also approved a proposal to purchase two Mi-171A2 helicopters from the Russian state-owned JSC Russian Helicopters at a cost of Tk428 crore for police.

At the meeting, approval was also given for development projects of the Bangladesh Agricultural University at a cost of Tk100.61 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the finance minister, gave in-principle approval to BRTC, Buet and SMEC International Pty Ltd to appoint consultants for the Rajshahi WASA Surface Water Treatment Plant.

In addition, the committee on Wednesday also approved in principle the proposal to procure materials for 11 IT training incubation centres in 11 districts of the country through the Bangladesh Diesel Plant Limited run by the Bangladesh Army, under the Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre project of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

 

Top News

Fertiliser / Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited / Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

1h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

1h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF