Govt okays fertiliser import, procurement of container scanner systems

UNB
23 November, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 04:24 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) has approved a number of proposals including import of a total of 140,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser and procurement of 6 complete container scanner systems for custom houses.

The committee in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, with Finance AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair, gave the nod to the proposals.

As per a proposal placed by the Internal Resources Division of the Finance Ministry, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will procure the six complete sets of container scanner systems for different custom houses from Nuctech Company Ltd at a cost of Tk327.01 crore.

It also approved a proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture's to import 50,000 metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) from Canadian Commercial Corporation under a state-level contract at a cost of Tk414.13 crore.

The Ministry of Industries' three separate proposals received the nod of the committee for the import of 90,000 metric tonnes of urea fertiliser by the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).

Of these, BCIC will import 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, the UAE, at a cost of Tk188.93 crore while the same quantity of bulk granular urea will be imported from Muntajat, Qatar at the same cost.

The BCIC will procure another 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged granular urea from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited (Kafco) at a cost of Tk185.12 crore.

