Govt making mockery of Bangabazar fire victims: Mirza Abbas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Govt making mockery of Bangabazar fire victims: Mirza Abbas

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 05:16 pm
File image
File image

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas on Wednesday said the government is making a mockery of the victims of the terrible fire in Bangabazar by giving them only Tk15,000 each as financial assistance. 

"It is not possible to make up for the loss the traders are facing due to the terrible fire in Bangabazar. Each of them has lost more than lakh taka. But the government has announced to pay Tk15,000 to the victims. Through this, the government is making fun of the victims," he told reporters after visiting Bangabazar on Wednesday afternoon.

"Who will get Tk15,000 from the government? A store has employees, an owner and the owner's family. Tk15,000 is not sufficient. The amount should be increased. All owners and employees should get assistance."

Abbas also said, "We have visited the site. It is an accident and traders have been affected by this. They are not able to recover this loss. We will try to cooperate with traders."

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP convener Abdus Salam, Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu and Dhaka South City Corporation BNP mayoral candidate Engineer Ishraq Hossain were also present at the time.

Ishraq Hossain said, "The government is for the people. The state is governed by the taxes of the people. And the government has a moral responsibility to side with the people at times of crisis." 

"Eid is ahead and the compensation that the government is talking about ahead of this Eid is a mockery of the victims," he added.

Top News

Mirza Abbas / Bangabazar Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

20h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

27m | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

2h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

5h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka