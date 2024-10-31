Govt makes taking public opinion mandatory before preparing project proposals

The interim government has issued a circular, mandating that all development project proposals will have to be prepared from now on by taking public opinion into account.

This circular was sent to all ministries and divisions on Wednesday (30 October) — in a significant shift towards a more participatory approach to governance, where the voices of citizens are directly incorporated into decision-making processes.

The matter will be included in the June 2022 circular, issued by the Ministry of Planning, stipulating the procedures for the preparation, processing, approval, and revision of development projects in the public sector.

The 2022 circular, referred to as the "Green Book" in the Public Investment Management Guidelines, prescribes the procedures to manage development projects and programmes and all officials are required to follow it.

Wednesday's circular said that before preparing a project proposal, the relevant ministries and departments must publish project information on their websites and allow two weeks for the public to give feedback. This feedback must be collected before sending the project proposal to the Planning Commission for approval.

This is the first time that public opinion has been sought in the formulation of development projects. This move, however, aligns with global trends towards more participatory governance and sustainable development.

For the convenience of providing opinions, other important information along with the initial information of the project or programme – such as feasibility studies, project background, rationale, project area, potential financial and economic outcomes, environmental and social impacts, risk identification and mitigation plans, and, where applicable, a section with green and climate resilient indicators – should be made available on the website.

Regarding the matter, a senior official of the Planning Commission said to obtain the opinions of the people in a project area, officials should go to the project area and gather their opinions. "Because people who use LGED roads may not be able to provide feedback through the ministry or department's website.

"In such cases, the concerned ministry should hold meetings with the people in the project area before undertaking any project. Simultaneously, it should also meetings with the district's deputy commissioner, local politicians, and businessmen."