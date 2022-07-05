Govt launches migration taskforce for GCM

Bangladesh

05 July, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 06:58 pm

Related News

Govt launches migration taskforce for GCM

05 July, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 06:58 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The government has launched the Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce to facilitate the implementation, follow up and review of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM).

The launch event, held at the UNCLOS Conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen and Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin, said a press release. 

Foreign Secretary reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to a rule-based international migration framework taking a 360° approach to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration. 

"We would remain committed, despite the difficulties experienced in the last two years and more, to meaningfully deliver on our recognized role as a 'Champion Country' for the GCM", he said. 

Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment said that the Taskforce will provide a consultative space for policy and decision-making coordination, information exchange and peer review. Representatives from other Ministries and agencies took part in open discussions.

Former Foreign Secretary and IOM Senior Advisor Md Shahidul Haq indicated that the nature of human mobility and migration is getting more complex and that it is impossible to deal with this issue without adopting a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. 

He identified Bangladesh as a country of source, transit and destination.

UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis lauded Bangladesh's leadership in global migration discourses. She added that the newly launched Taskforce would be another step forward for Bangladesh's leadership towards ensuring the safety, dignity and human rights of all migrants.

Chief of Mission of IOM Abdulsattor Esoev said that this Taskforce will reinforce Bangladesh's ongoing efforts to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration in the mixed migration context. He added that this initiative is the first of its kind in the world in the field of migration.
 

migration / Migrant Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

7h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

9h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

22m | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

37m | Videos
After Padma bridge, motorcycles movement restricted on highway

After Padma bridge, motorcycles movement restricted on highway

2h | Videos
Movies to watch out for this Eid

Movies to watch out for this Eid

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh