Govt launches migration taskforce for GCM

The government has launched the Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce to facilitate the implementation, follow up and review of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM).

The launch event, held at the UNCLOS Conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen and Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin, said a press release.

Foreign Secretary reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to a rule-based international migration framework taking a 360° approach to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration.

"We would remain committed, despite the difficulties experienced in the last two years and more, to meaningfully deliver on our recognized role as a 'Champion Country' for the GCM", he said.

Secretary, Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment said that the Taskforce will provide a consultative space for policy and decision-making coordination, information exchange and peer review. Representatives from other Ministries and agencies took part in open discussions.

Former Foreign Secretary and IOM Senior Advisor Md Shahidul Haq indicated that the nature of human mobility and migration is getting more complex and that it is impossible to deal with this issue without adopting a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

He identified Bangladesh as a country of source, transit and destination.

UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis lauded Bangladesh's leadership in global migration discourses. She added that the newly launched Taskforce would be another step forward for Bangladesh's leadership towards ensuring the safety, dignity and human rights of all migrants.

Chief of Mission of IOM Abdulsattor Esoev said that this Taskforce will reinforce Bangladesh's ongoing efforts to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration in the mixed migration context. He added that this initiative is the first of its kind in the world in the field of migration.

