Govt issues precautionary measures to avoid casualties in lightning strikes

The government has issued some precautionary measures to avoid deaths and injuries, by lightning strikes, which is considered a national disaster.

Lightning strikes kill 250 people on a yearly average in the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. Thunderbolts also kill or injure a large number of livestocks.

Lightning strikes mostly occur from April to May till June and most of the deaths occur in flat lands and haor areas, said a notice of the PID issued on Tuesday.

Nine people including a woman died after being struck by lightning in Narsingdi, Chandpur, Kurigram Brahmanbaria districts on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, 2,164 people died in lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020. Considering the upward trend, the government in 2016 declared it a national disaster.

To avoid casualties, the government has asked people to take the following precautionary measures.

Thunderbolts usually last 30 to 35 minutes and people have been asked to remain in their respective houses during this period. It is safe to go out wearing rubber shoes in case of an emergency which will protect people from thunderbolts.

People, who are in open paddy fields during thunderbolts, have been asked to sit down on their toes and put fingers in their ears.

People have been asked to take shelter under concrete sheds or buildings as soon as possible and refrain from going over the rooftop or high places during this time.

Children have been asked to refrain from playing outside and stay home.

Avoid places with tall trees, electric poles and mobile towers as it is dangerous to take shelter under trees.

People should refrain from going fishing on a boat without a shed. People should stop fishing in the sea or the river during thunderbolts.

If someone is inside a vehicle, their body cannot touch any metal part.

There is no problem touching an injured person hit by lightning and people should be treated the same way as those injured by an electric shock.

Efforts should be made to restore the breathing and heart rate of someone injured by lightning immediately. It may be possible to save them if artificial breathing can be arranged within a few minutes.

People should try to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to activate the heart of injured victims and take the victim to the hospital as soon as possible.