Govt issues 8-point guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha prayers

File photo. The main Eid-ul-Adha 2020 congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital at 7:00am. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The government issued a list of health guidelines today to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

Local government and law enforcement agencies are being requested to enforce these guidelines, reads a circular published by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday (7 July).

The guidelines -