Govt issues 8-point guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha prayers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:28 pm

Related News

Govt issues 8-point guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha prayers

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:28 pm
File photo. The main Eid-ul-Adha 2020 congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital at 7:00am. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo. The main Eid-ul-Adha 2020 congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital at 7:00am. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The government issued a list of health guidelines today to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha prayers.

Local government and law enforcement agencies are being requested to enforce these guidelines, reads a circular published by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday (7 July).

The guidelines -

  • No infrastructure can be lit up to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha 2022.
  • Everyone has to perform ablution in their home before coming to the mosque/Eidgah.
  • Soap, hand sanitiser must be kept at the place of ablution at the mosque/Eidgah.
  • Worshippers must come to the mosque wearing masks. They must bring their own praying mats and caps; praying mats and caps from the mosque/Eidgah cannot be used.
  • When standing in queue during Eid jamaat, everyone must follow social distancing rules and hygiene rules. They have to stand keeping one row gap between each row.
  • Khatibs and Imams are requested to pray for safety from the coronavirus pandemic after the Eid prayers.
  • Khatibs, Imams, mosque management committee and local administration are requested to ensure these guidelines.
  • In case of sacrificing animals, directives of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock have to be followed.

Top News

Health guidelines / Eid-ul-Azha / Coronavirus Pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

7h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

8h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

20h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work