Govt issues 8-point guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha prayers
The government issued a list of health guidelines today to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha prayers.
Local government and law enforcement agencies are being requested to enforce these guidelines, reads a circular published by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Thursday (7 July).
The guidelines -
- No infrastructure can be lit up to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha 2022.
- Everyone has to perform ablution in their home before coming to the mosque/Eidgah.
- Soap, hand sanitiser must be kept at the place of ablution at the mosque/Eidgah.
- Worshippers must come to the mosque wearing masks. They must bring their own praying mats and caps; praying mats and caps from the mosque/Eidgah cannot be used.
- When standing in queue during Eid jamaat, everyone must follow social distancing rules and hygiene rules. They have to stand keeping one row gap between each row.
- Khatibs and Imams are requested to pray for safety from the coronavirus pandemic after the Eid prayers.
- Khatibs, Imams, mosque management committee and local administration are requested to ensure these guidelines.
- In case of sacrificing animals, directives of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock have to be followed.