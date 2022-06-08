Govt to introduce injury insurance scheme for RMG workers

The government has decided to introduce an employment injury scheme (EIS) for the readymade garment sector workers from July this year.

The labour and employment ministry agreed on this on Wednesday at a meeting with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Earlier, leaders of the Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) announced to introduce the scheme in writing on 31 May in Geneva. The government supported that on Wednesday.

The project will be launched in the first week of July on pilot basis. A bank account will be opened in a state-owned bank to be operated by a tripartite management committee.

