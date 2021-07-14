Govt instructs to follow health guidelines during relaxed lockdown 

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The government has instructed the public to wear masks in all outdoor activities and comply with the health guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid relaxed restrictions. 

The Cabinet Division issued a letter regarding the directive through the Press Information Department (PID) on Wednesday. 

It ordered all to follow hygiene rules strictly and avoid events with mass gatherings such as Walima, birthdays, parties and picnics alongside all forms of political and religious programmes. 

The government on Tuesday said the ongoing strict lockdown will be eased from 15 to 22 July ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. 

During the period, long-haul buses, trains and domestic flights will carry passengers while the shopping malls will remain open on a limited scale. 

Cattle markets will also be set up with the Covid-19 safety measures in place.

 

