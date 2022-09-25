Govt forms committee to identify problems in trade, commerce

Bangladesh

BSS
25 September, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:07 pm

Govt forms committee to identify problems in trade, commerce

The government has formed a consultative committee comprising representatives from the public, private and development partners to make necessary reforms for simplifying trade and commerce and also to face the LDC graduation challenges.

The committee will make necessary recommendations before the government after identifying the current problems in trade and commerce.

Director General of the Trade Organisation (DTO) Wing of the Ministry of Commerce Md Hafizur Rahman will lead this 18-member committee named as "Local Consultative Group".

The other committee members include representatives from the FBCCI and other chambers, research organisations, World Bank, ADB, JICA and other development partners.

Commerce ministry officials said this Local Consultative Group will make necessary recommendations on simplifying further the procedures for taking registrations for the business houses as well as availing other services with ease and comfort.

Besides, the committee will identify problems and thus address those standing in way of import and export operations.

In line with the recommendations of this group, the government will take necessary steps to improve the business environment. In this regard, technical assistance and financial assistance will be taken from the development partners.

The committee will start its operations soon.

