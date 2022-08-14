Govt forms committee to amend labour laws

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 09:41 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The government has formed a working committee to make a draft report on the re-amendment to the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006 (Amendment 2018) by 30 September this year.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday.

The 12-member committee is convened by the joint secretary (Labour) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The government move came following a call by the European Union, a top export destination for Bangladesh, to amend the existing labour law by June 2022 to stay eligible for the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) facility in their market and the GSP Plus benefit after graduating to a developing country.

Other members are the joint secretary (International organisation) of the labour ministry, senior assistant secretary (International organisation) of the labour ministry, inspector general of the Department of Inspections for Factories and Establishments (Dife), BGMEA representative Md Rafiqul Islam,  BKMEA representative Md Sharif Hossain, BEF representative Muhammad Habibur Rahman,  Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League President Noor Kutub Alam Mannan, Samajtantrik Sramik Front President Razequzzaman Ratan and Bangladesh Trade Union Sangha (BTUS) General Secretary Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam while deputy secretary/senior assistant secretary  (law ) of the labour ministry will act as member secretary of this working committee.

 

