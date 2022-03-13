Govt to form taskforce to curb price hike: Commerce minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government will form a taskforce in a day or two to keep the soaring prices of essentials in check

"The government has also decided to reduce vat and tax on essentials. A statutory regulatory order (SRO) will be issued regarding this on Monday," he said after an emergency meeting at the Cabinet Division Sunday (13 March).

He said the taskforce will conduct drives to monitor prices of essentials in the markets.

The minister also informed that the government will provide essential food items at subsidised rates to 1 core people across the country and 15 lakh people in Dhaka city through 450 trucks of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

Over the last few days, the prices of essentials including edible oil, pulses, rice, flour, sugar and onion have gone up.

The market is expected to become more volatile ahead of Ramadan in April.