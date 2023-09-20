Govt to finalise action plans for 'National ICT Policy 2023'

The government is going to finalise action plans for the proposed "National ICT policy 2023" by incorporating actionable insights and recommendations from stakeholders in the government, industry and academia, officials said.

They said as part of this initiative, the World Bank-financed Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) has initiated a series of workshops commencing today on the "Implementation of National ICT Policy 2023" aimed at gathering recommendations for the action plans from the representatives of government, industry and academia.

"We are seeking recommendations from the representatives of stakeholders aligning them with the nine overreaching objectives and 73 strategic themes of proposed National ICT Policy 2023 and Smart Bangladesh vision 2041," a press release quoted Executive Director of BCC Ranajit Kumar as saying while inaugurating the workshop at La Vince hotel.

He called upon the stakeholders to give recommendations which are achievable keeping in mind that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already announced "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041" aiming to make an intelligent, innovative and developed nation.

"No policy is permanent, it is changeable as per need of time and existing reality", Ranajit Kumar said adding, the government has taken initiative to amend the National ICT Policy 2018 to cope up with fourth industrial revolution and ensure smooth journey of "Smart Bangladesh".

The function was addressed, among others by, former BCC Director Md Enamul Kabir and Policy Development Specialist of EDGE Project Syed Amdadul Huq.

Sixty-five representatives from government, industry and academia took part in the workshops and gave their recommendations about the action plan. Associate Professor of Dhaka University IIT Department Dr Ahmedul Kabir, Deputy Secretary of Planning Ministry Farida Sultana, Vice President of BACCO Tanvir Ibrahim and CSO of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Dr Mohammad Ismail Hossain were among those who attended the workshop.

Earlier, Enamul Kabir briefed the participants about proposed National ICT Policy 2023 and "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041" and sought recommendations from them about action plans through a power point presentation. Awareness and Campaign Specialist Hasan Md Benaul Islam presented a powerpoint on leadership at the function.