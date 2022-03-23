Govt extends suspension of Khaleda's jail term for 5th time in a row

Bangladesh

With this, the government has so far suspended Khaleda Zia's prison sentence for fifth time, while the current term will end on 24 March

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The government has extended the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for another six months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (23 March) issued a notification in this regard, saying that the conditional suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence will come into effect from Friday (25 March), Public Relations Officer of the ministry Sharif Mahmud Apu told BSS.

"The government has extended the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for six more months," said Apu.

With this, the government has so far suspended Khaleda Zia's prison sentence for fifth time, while the current term will end on 24 March.

Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the home ministry last week.

According to the notification, imprisoned Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her own residence in Dhaka and not be able to travel abroad during her temporary release period.

Earlier, on 25 September last, the 76-year-old BNP chief was released from jail for six months upon an executive order considering her age and humanitarian ground following an application by her family.

