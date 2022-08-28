Govt to expand OMS rice sales

Bangladesh

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The government has decided to expand the sale of rice at Tk30 per kilogram under its open market sale (OMS) programme.

Some 811 centres are currently engaged in selling the staple at a subsidised price. The number will be extended to 2,363 from 1 September, according to sources at the PMO press wing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently announced that TCB card holders will get 10 kilograms of rice at a subsidised price. 

She also directed to sell rice on priority basis to TCB card holders under the OMS programme.

At the same time, over 50 lakh marginal families at union level across the country will be given 30 kilograms of rice at the rate of Tk15 per kg per month under the food friendly programme.
 

OMS

