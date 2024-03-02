Govt enabling armed forces to face any situation: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
02 March, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 12:44 pm

Related News

Govt enabling armed forces to face any situation: PM

BSS
02 March, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 12:44 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today that her government is actively modernising and adapting the country's armed forces to make them capable of facing any situation as various development projects are being implemented for the purpose.

"We want our armed forces to be competent to face any situation within our country," she said while speaking as chief guest at the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR)-2024 third reunion at the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Center in Rajshahi Cantonment.

Briefly describing various projects taken for the development of the armed forces, the premier said her government has been implementing different projects to build the armed forces as modern and time-befitting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She said, "We have built several Infantry divisions, brigades, units and training institutes for the development of the armed forces since assuming power".

More to follow...

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / PM Hasia / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Infantry Regiment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

16h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

16h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

16h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

24m | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

1h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

14h | Videos
An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

14h | Videos