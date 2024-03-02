Govt enabling armed forces to face any situation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today that her government is actively modernising and adapting the country's armed forces to make them capable of facing any situation as various development projects are being implemented for the purpose.

"We want our armed forces to be competent to face any situation within our country," she said while speaking as chief guest at the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR)-2024 third reunion at the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Center in Rajshahi Cantonment.

Briefly describing various projects taken for the development of the armed forces, the premier said her government has been implementing different projects to build the armed forces as modern and time-befitting.

She said, "We have built several Infantry divisions, brigades, units and training institutes for the development of the armed forces since assuming power".

