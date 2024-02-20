Govt to distribute Tk2.03 crore among journalists from BJWT

Bangladesh

BSS
20 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 08:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The government has approved Tk2.03 crore for distribution among journalists and their families from the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust (BJWT).

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today signed a document in this regard, according to an official press statement issued today (20 February).

The amount will be distributed among a total of 263 journalists soon.

Earlier, in the first phase of the current fiscal year, Taka 1 crore 89 lakh and 50 thousand was distributed among 236 journalists and their families.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established the BJWT in 2014 to provide financial support to poor, sick and insolvent journalists and their families.  

The trust has so far distributed Taka 33.74 crore among 3,932 journalists and their families since 2015-2016 fiscal year.

