Govt considering framework to hold those spreading disinformation accountable: Info State Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
20 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 01:34 pm

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat. Photo: Collected

The government is considering an effective framework to hold those spreading disinformation and rumours accountable.

"A framework on how to hold those who spread disinformation and rumours accountable is under consideration," State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad A Arafat said on Saturday.

In preventing propaganda, he said, the government is working to ensure that freedom of expression and media is not hindered.

The information state minister made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

 

