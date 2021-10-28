Govt assures support for entrepreneurs

Reiterating all kinds of support for new entrepreneurs, the state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder has encouraged new entrepreneurs to come forward and help flourish new industries.

The state minister made the remarks during the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2020 giving ceremony at the capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.

"The award is given with the aim of making the country's potential industries sustainable, environmentally friendly and strong. New entrepreneurs must come forward, the government is committed to provide all support," Kamal Majumder said.

"Let us know what skills you need in your workforce and we will train workers accordingly," he added.

Speaking as the chief guest, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said, "We give priority to the industrial sector, which has contributed a lot to our achievements. Businessmen are a big part of the country's development today."

He also said, "Our job is to create an industry-friendly environment so that new industries can flourish. In addition to reviving old industries, the government is working to provide opportunities for new industries. We will give this award every year.

Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin said, "If we want to become a developed country, we have to expand industrialisation and the government must increase more policy support. It needs to work with traders."

Fortune Shoes Ltd Chairman Mizanur Rahman praised the industries award initiative and said, "It is a great step. It will further encourage businessmen to expand industrialization in the country."

One of the award recipients Rongmela Nari Kollayan Sangstha (RKNS) Chairman Sabira Sultana said, "I will be self-reliant and I will make others self-reliant, that was the motivation of my journey. I feel lucky to get this award."

Receiving award on behalf of Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, it's Director Eric S. Chowdhury said, "We are trying to capture the markets of more buyer countries, including the US market,"

Speaking with the Business Standard he said, "We have taken initiative to further increase our export earnings. This award will increase the motivation of our work."

Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana, who presided over the function, said, "In the selection of industrial establishments we took into account the annual turnover, production of imported alternative products, use of local raw materials, job creation, fulfilment of social responsibility and environmental protection."

A total of 23 organisations were given the Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2020 under seven categories.

In the large industries category, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited secured first place, followed by Jaj Bhuiyan Textiles Mills. Adury Apparels Ltd and Universal Jeans Limited were jointly named for the third place.

Meanwhile, Auko-Tex Ltd and Fortune Shoes Ltd jointly secured first position in the category for medium-scale industries. Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy Limited ranked second, and Madhobdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd came in third.

Aman Plastic Industries, SR Handicrafts, and Alim Industries Limited, were declared first, second and third respectively under the small-scale industries category.

In the micro-industries category, Messrs Karukola came in first, Trim-Tex Bangladesh second and Janata Engineering third.

In the hi-tech industries category, Service Engine Limited was announced first, Super Star Electronics Limited second, Mir Telecom Ltd, third.

In the handicraft industries category, Classical Handmade Products BD secured first position, followed by Ayojon which came and Sonargoan Nakshi Katha Mohila Unnoyon Sangstha.

For the cottage industries category, Cumilla Arts and Crafts received the first prize, Rongmela Nari Kollayan Sangstha (RKNS) the second, and Agroz the third.

The first prize in each category of the awards will be Tk3 lakh and a 25gram gold-plated crest. The second prize is Tk2 lakh and a 20gram gold-plated crest, and the third prize, Tk1 lakh and a 15gram gold-plated crest.

Additional Secretary (Planning) of the Ministry of Industries Md Golam Yahia said that the recipients of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award will get all the benefits of a CIP card holder. During business trips they will enjoy the benefits of reserve seats in government vehicles in modes of travel including air, rail, road and waterways.

"They will also get priority medical services for their wife and children in government hospitals," he added.