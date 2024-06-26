Govt appoints Tareq as Bangladesh permanent representative to UN

Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 07:14 pm

Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam. File Photo: Collected
Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam. File Photo: Collected

Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam, the serving Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka, has been appointed as the new permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices in Geneva. 

He is going to succeed Ambassador Mohammad Sufiur Rahman in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. 

Ambassador Tareq, a career diplomat belonging to the 17th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre, joined the service in 1998. 

Prior to taking up the current position in November 2020, he was serving as the deputy permanent representative in the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. 

As for his other assignments abroad, he had another stint (from 2005 to 2009) in the New York Permanent Mission as first secretary initially, and at the later part as counsellor. 

He then served in the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, India (2009-2012) as Counsellor as well.

At the headquarters, he served as director general (South Asia Wing) and before that in various other capacities, including director (South Asia Wing), director (Foreign Minister's Office) as well as in the Personnel Wing and the Foreign Secretary's Office.

Ambassador Tareq obtained a Master of Diplomacy and Trade degree from the Monash University, Australia and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). 

He takes special interest in the areas of international peace and security, regional cooperation, human rights and migration.

Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam / UN / permanent representative

