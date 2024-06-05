Govt appoints Saifur Rahman as new ambassador to Jordan

Bangladesh

He is now serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador to South Africa with concurrent accreditation to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Lesotho

Ambassador Noor-E Helal Saifur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Ambassador Noor-E Helal Saifur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Ambassador Noor-E Helal Saifur Rahman has been appointed as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to Jordan.

He will be replacing Ambassador Nahida Sobhan in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (5 June).

Ambassador Rahman is a career diplomat belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)-Foreign Affairs cadre.

Joining the service in 1995, he is now serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador to South Africa with concurrent accreditation to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

In his diplomatic career, Rahman served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Islamabad, Paris, Singapore and Kuwait.

He was also the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi. At the headquarters, he held various important positions including Director General of Africa Wing as well as Director General of External Publicity Wing.

Rahman obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in Bangla Language and Literature from the University of Dhaka.

Later, he obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Nanyang Technological University of Singapore.

Rahman is also an attendee of 'International Management Program' at the MIT, United States. In 2013, he took part in the National Defense Course (NDC) at the National Defence College, Mirpur, Dhaka in Bangladesh. 

