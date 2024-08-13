Govt appoints new chairman for PKSF

The government appointed a new chairman for the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) today (13 August).

Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid, an additional secretary of the Government of Bangladesh, has been appointed as the new Chairman of PKSF for a term of three years, as per an official notification issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance.

The order stated that the appointment would be effective immediately.

The notification has been sent to relevant government offices, including the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Finance, to ensure that the new appointment is implemented without delay.