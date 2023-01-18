Govt appoints 2 new DGs for BGB, Ansar

Bangladesh

UNB
18 January, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 10:51 am

Bangladesh government has reshuffled four posts of the Bangladesh Armed Forces,  by appointing two new director generals (DGs) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Ansar and VDP on Tuesday night. 

A press release, signed by Abdullah Arif Mohammad, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, confirmed it.

Major General Shakil Ahmed was transferred to Bangladesh Army under the Armed Forces from the post of BGB DG while Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan from the post of Ansar and VDP DG to BGB DG.

On the other hand, Major General AKM Aminul Hoque was transferred to the post of Ansar and VDP DG from the army and Brigadier General Md Moin Khan was also shifted to the army from the post of director of National Security Intelligence (NSI).



