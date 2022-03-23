Govt allocates Tk1,000cr for film industry's development

Bangladesh

BSS
23 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 03:14 pm

"It is now information technology's age. The cinema industry was analogue which I want to make digitised. So, we allocated Taka 1000 crore. I want to build modern cinema halls or cineplex at district and upazila levels," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said

Cinema Hall. Photo: Mumit M
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has allocated Tk1,000 crore for setting up cinema halls or cineplex at district and upazila levels having modern facilities to further flourish film industry of the country.

"It is now information technology's age. The cinema industry was analogue which I want to make digitised. So, we allocated Taka 1000 crore. I want to build modern cinema halls or cineplex at district and upazila levels," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the handing over ceremony of the National Film Award-2020 at city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here as the chief guest this morning.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry organised the function.

The prime minister said her government has taken measures to digitalise the old films.

Mentioning that the film is the reflection of society, she said it can play a big role in reforming society.

The film-related people could discharge their due role and responsibilities towards the nation and the country by making good cinemas, she added.

Describing the film as the bearer of history, she said it would help know many things that are unfamiliar.

The prime minister urged all concerned to make good movies that can play a significant role in eliminating irregularities and disarray from society.

On behalf of the premier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handed over the awards among the recipients as he presided over the function.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Ministry Hasanul Haq Inu was present.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md. Mokbul Hossain delivered the welcome speech.

