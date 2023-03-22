Govt alert to stop misuse of Digital Security Act: Anisul Huq

Bangladesh

BSS
22 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 06:40 pm

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the government has remained alert to stop the misuse and abuse of the Digital Security Act.

"At the same time, our government has been discussing on good practices of the Digital Security Act with different countries. Besides, civil society representatives are also being consulted about the law," he said.

The minister told this to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk during a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday, where Bangladesh Ambassador in Geneva Md Sufiur Rahman was also present.

Anisul Huq informed the High Commissioner (HC) about the government's works with the United Nations Human Rights Council Office on the Digital Security Act, adding, "The misuse of this act has been reduced a lot due to the effective initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government."

He said the Bangladesh government is working to enact a data protection law. "A draft of the proposed law has been published recently. The government is holding discussions with various stakeholders about the law," the minister said. 

The High Commissioner highlighted various activities of his office on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and sought all out cooperation of the government.

Anisul Huq expressed his firm commitment to work together with the United Nations to protect and promote human rights in Bangladesh. 

He urged the United Nations to play a strong and effective role in making the efforts to repatriate the Rohingyas successfully.

