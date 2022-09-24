Govt achieves 100% target of Aman cultivation: Ministry

The government has achieved 100% of the target it set for Aman paddy cultivation in the ongoing season despite fear of hindrance due to drought and lack of rain.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, the cultivation target for this year is 59 lakh hectares of land and the production target has been set at 1.63 crore metric tonnes of rice.

In 2021-22, some 57.20 lakh hectares of land were cultivated and 1.5 crore tonnes of rice was produced.

In 2020-21, Aman was cultivated on 56.25 lakh hectares of land, producing 1.45 crore tonnes of rice.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzak, while addressing a recent programme in Mymensingh, said, "The uncertainty in Aman production is over.

"If there is no natural calamity, Aman's production may be higher than last year."

It is to be noted that some 15 lakh hectares of Aman land needed to be irrigated this year due to drought and low rainfall.