Governor announces annual program of Rotary

Rotary will build 500 comfort zone at a cost of Tk 42 crore. Governor Farooqi revealed that Rotary will also implement a more comprehensive program to deal with other disasters, including Covid-19.

Rotary Governor Barrister Mutashim Billah Faruqi announcing Annual program of Rotary at a press conference held in National Press Club on Wednesday.
Rotary Governor Barrister Mutashim Billah Faruqi announcing Annual program of Rotary at a press conference held in National Press Club on Wednesday.

Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqui, Governor of Rotary International District-3281 Bangladesh, announced the annual program of Rotary's 2021-22 session at a press conference held at the National Press Club on Wednesday, states a press release. 

Former Rotary Governor Shawkat Hossain, Governor (Elect) MA Wahab, Governor (Nominee) Nurul Kabir, Rotary PR Committee Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, District Secretary Tipu Khan, Lieutenant Governor Abul Khair Chowdhury, Cosmopolitan Rotary President Hosne Ara Poly spoke at the program.

Governor Farooqi revealed that Rotary will implement a more comprehensive program to deal with other disasters, including Covid-19. He also added that Rotary has spent the equivalent of Tk. 18,000 crore worldwide on polio eradication alone. 

Besides this, Rotary Bangladesh will set up comfort zones for female students in 500 educational institutions of the country at a cost of Tk 42 crore, will implement education, health, environment sanitation, climate projects, and ten lakh tree plantation programs across the country.

Rotary International District 3281 Bangladesh

