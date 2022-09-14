Goods train workers go on indefinite strike demanding job regularisation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:01 pm

The temporary workers at Chattogram Goods Port Yard (CGPY) have gone on strike demanding the regularisation of their jobs.

"Due to the workers' strike, no freight trains have left the yard since Wednesday (14 September) morning. At least five to six goods-carrying trains go to different destinations from morning to night," said Abdul Malek, chief yard master of CGPY, to The Business Standard.

"We have 35 TLR, formally known as 'Temporary Labor Recruitment' workers here. They have not been getting their salary for three to four months due to administrative complications. Also, they are not being made permanent. The authorities have been informed many times. After that, they went on a strike today as there was no solution," he added.

Earlier, leaders of all organisations of temporary goods train workers held a discussion meeting at Kamalapur railway station. Later, they submitted memorandums to the Prime Minister, Railway Minister, and Director General of Railways on Tuesday (13 September) demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The memorandum given to the Prime Minister said they were appointed as temporary workers against vacant posts due to manpower shortage in the Railways. 

"We joined the service at the age of 25–26 years in various positions such as gatekeeper, khalasi, pointsman, and office assistant, and have been working on a temporary basis from 3 to 16 years."

As the process of recruitment of labour in the outsourcing sector is ongoing in railways, they are afraid of losing their jobs. 

The workers demanded the cancellation of the outsourced recruitment.

Mohammad Hossain, the coordinator of TLR Oikya Forum, said, around 6,729 temporary workers are employed in railways. 

"We have not been made permanent, even though assurances have been given at various times," he told The Business Standard. 

