Gold worth Tk7 cr seized from Biman UAE flight

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials Sunday recovered gold weighing over 10kg from a Bangladesh Biman flight, BG-352, which landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Sharjah, UAE.

The gold recovered from the waste tank drain access panel of the cargo hold of the aircraft is worth Tk7 crore, CIID Director General Abdur Rouf said at a press conference Sunday afternoon at the IDEB at Kakrail in the city.

No one was arrested in the incident. The Customs department filed a case with the Airport Thana accusing some unidentified people.

The officials expressed suspicion over the involvement of flight staff in the incident as they think no common passenger or even a detective official could enter that area where the gold bars were hidden. They think there is a syndicate involved in this gold smuggling process.

A CIID official told TBS that they recovered the gold bars from such a place of the aircraft where they failed to enter. Later, the Biman technical team helped them as per their instructions and recovered the gold bars.