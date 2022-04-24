Gold worth Tk7 cr seized from Biman UAE flight

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

Gold worth Tk7 cr seized from Biman UAE flight

The officials expressed suspicion over the involvement of flight staff in the incident

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 09:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials Sunday recovered gold weighing over 10kg from a Bangladesh Biman flight, BG-352, which landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Sharjah, UAE.

The gold recovered from the waste tank drain access panel of the cargo hold of the aircraft is worth Tk7 crore, CIID Director General Abdur Rouf said at a press conference Sunday afternoon at the IDEB at Kakrail in the city.

No one was arrested in the incident. The Customs department filed a case with the Airport Thana accusing some unidentified people. 

The officials expressed suspicion over the involvement of flight staff in the incident as they think no common passenger or even a detective official could enter that area where the gold bars were hidden. They think there is a syndicate involved in this gold smuggling process. 

A CIID official told TBS that they recovered the gold bars from such a place of the aircraft where they failed to enter. Later, the Biman technical team helped them as per their instructions and recovered the gold bars. 

Top News

Gold bars / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil market gets volatile

Edible oil market gets volatile

2h | Videos
Why people keep visiting this village of thread

Why people keep visiting this village of thread

2h | Videos
Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

2h | Videos
Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2