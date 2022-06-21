Gold worth Tk1.80cr seized at Dhaka airport

Members of the Customs House on Monday night detained a man and seized 2.545 kg of gold worth Tk1.80 crore at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

Acting on a tip-off, a preventive team of Dhaka Customs House took position at different points of the airport and carried out an operation on Air Arabia's flight number G9 510.

Md Manik Miah, a passenger on the plane, was detained for his suspicious behaviour and was brought to the Green Channel.

Later, the officials seized total 21 gold bars and 98g of undeclared gold jewellery from the passenger's possession.

A criminal case has been filed against the detained passenger and he has been handed over to the Airport police station, said airport sources.