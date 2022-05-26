Gold worth over Tk6cr seized at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 09:07 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Customs House on Wednesday seized 8kg gold worth over Tk6 crore from a Biman Flight Catering Centre (BFCC) staff at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

Mohammad Abdul Aziz Akand was held with the precious yellow metal in front of the BFCC, Md Sanwarul Kabir, a deputy commissioner at Dhaka Customs House, told The Business Standard. 

Acting on a tip-off, Dhaka Customs House officials managed to seize the gold from Aziz at around 8pm after waiting for seven hours to catch him, Sanwarul added.

"The gold was smuggled into a Bangladesh Biman flight that returned from Dubai.

"Aziz was supposed to illegally transport it."

The customs official said that a case will be filed against Aziz.

 

