Gold prices increase by Tk2,333 per bhori

Gold prices will increase by Tk2,333 per bhori in the local bullion market from Saturday.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) came up with the decision as the prices of gold and crude oil are on the rise in the international market, reads a press release issued on Friday.

Keeping in line, the price of 22-carat bhori (11.664gm) of gold will be increased by Tk2,333 and will cost Tk74,300 from today.

Meanwhile, 21-carat gold will cost Tk71,150 while 18-carat gold will be available at Tk62,402 and gold acquired in traditional method will cost Tk52,080.

Besides, a gram of 22-carat silver will cost Tk130 from now on.

Prices of 21-carat and 18-carat silver (per gram) have been revised at T123 and Tk105 respectively.

The prices of silver acquired in traditional methods have been set at Tk80/gram.