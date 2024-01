Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader's wife Sharifa Quader lost to independent candidate Md Khosru Chowdhury in the Dhaka-18 seat.

Khosru, also the industry and commerce secretary of Dhaka North Awami League, bagged 69,831 votes with the 'kettle' symbol while Sharifa Quader got only 6,555 votes with the 'plough' symbol.

Earlier, Awami League withdrew its candidate for Dhaka-18 polls to give the Jatiyo Party candidate a chance to win the seat.