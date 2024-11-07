GM Quader congratulates Trump, eager to strengthen mutual cooperation 

Congratulating US President-elect Donald Trump, Jatiyo Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader today (7 November) expressed his eagerness to enhance mutual cooperation with the United States.

"We share a historic relationship with the United States, and I hope this bond will continue to grow stronger in the future," he said in a congratulatory message.

Quader also sent greetings to the people of the United States.

The JP chairman further said, "Trump's second term as US president marks a historic achievement. The American people's support for him will positively impact global politics, and I believe he will uphold the principles of freedom, democracy, and values in US."

Quader conveyed his best wishes for Trump's success, health, and longevity.