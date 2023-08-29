Global leaders' letter to PM about Dr Yunus a direct interference with country's judiciary: ACC lawyer

The letter sent by global leaders to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister to suspend the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus is "a direct interference with Bangladesh's judiciary", says Khurshid Alam Khan, a panel lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Talking to the reporters in front of the Annex building of the Supreme Court on Tuesday (29 August), he also said world leaders are unnecessarily interfering in the judiciary without knowing and reviewing the laws and judiciary of Bangladesh. "I don't understand why they are making such a fuss about Dr Yunus's case in court."

Inviting the world leaders to come to Bangladesh, Khurshid Alam Khan said, "Come to Bangladesh and see how transparently the case's trial is going on. Don't have an adverse view about Bangladesh's judiciary just because of the words of Dr Yunus."

Over 170 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday (29 August) demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing judicial proceedings against Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Signatories of the open letter include Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, Jose Ramos-Horta, the president of East Timor, and Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland, Nobel Laureates Albert Arnold Gore Jr (peace), Orhan Pamuk (literature), Harvey J Alter (medicine), etc.