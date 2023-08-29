Global leaders' letter to PM about Dr Yunus a direct interference with country's judiciary: ACC lawyer

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 04:54 pm

Related News

Global leaders' letter to PM about Dr Yunus a direct interference with country's judiciary: ACC lawyer

Over 170 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing judicial proceedings against Professor Muhammad Yunus

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 04:54 pm
Khurshid Alam Khan, a panel lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Photo: Collected
Khurshid Alam Khan, a panel lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Photo: Collected

The letter sent by global leaders to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister to suspend the ongoing judicial proceedings against Dr Muhammad Yunus is "a direct interference with Bangladesh's judiciary", says Khurshid Alam Khan, a panel lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Talking to the reporters in front of the Annex building of the Supreme Court on Tuesday (29 August), he also said world leaders are unnecessarily interfering in the judiciary without knowing and reviewing the laws and judiciary of Bangladesh. "I don't understand why they are making such a fuss about Dr Yunus's case in court."

Over 100 Nobel laureates call on PM to suspend judicial proceedings against Prof Yunus

Inviting the world leaders to come to Bangladesh, Khurshid Alam Khan said, "Come to Bangladesh and see how transparently the case's trial is going on. Don't have an adverse view about Bangladesh's judiciary just because of the words of Dr Yunus."

Over 170 global leaders, including more than 100 Nobel laureates, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday (29 August) demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing judicial proceedings against Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Signatories of the open letter include Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, Jose Ramos-Horta, the president of East Timor, and Mary Robinson, the former President of Ireland, Nobel Laureates Albert Arnold Gore Jr (peace), Orhan Pamuk (literature), Harvey J Alter (medicine), etc.

Top News

Dr Yunus / Dr Muhammad Yunus / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

23h | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh