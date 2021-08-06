Give information on Aedes larvae source, dengue patients online: Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 03:11 pm

The Aedes aegypti mosquito causes diseases like dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and zika. Photo: The Print
The Aedes aegypti mosquito causes diseases like dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and zika. Photo: The Print

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh has urged Dhaka residents to provide information on Aedes mosquito sources and dengue patients online.

In a video message on Friday Taposh made the request saying, "Any Dhaka resident from any area can give information on our website. We will take immediate action as soon as we find out where the Aedes larvae are, where the sources are and where the patients are."

According to Taposh, DSCC mosquito workers led by councillors are going from house to house on the basis of getting information of dengue patients from the health department, said a press release.

"We are destroying the source of that Aedes larvae and combing operations are being conducted. It is being monitored round the clock from our control room," he added. 

