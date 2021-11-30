Girl student pushed out of Raida bus in capital

A girl student of Dhaka Imperial College was pushed out of a Raida Paribahan bus on Monday noon. 

In response, The agitated students of the institution captured about 30 buses of Raida Paribahan at Rampura.  

However, after the owners assured the students of their demands at the Rampura police station, the students freed the buses.

A student of Imperial College was travelling to Rampura by a Raida Paribahan bus from Mugda area. After reaching Rampura, the helper of the bus pushed her down for argument over fare. 

Following the incident, the students got stopped about 30 buses of Raida Paribahan.

 The buses were later released after the owners assured the students that their demands would be met.

Rampura Police-station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said the students released the buses on Monday afternoon after the owner agreed with their demands including half fare for students.

