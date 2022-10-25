German parliament delegation to visit on 28 Oct

A high-level German parliament delegation will visit Bangladesh from 28 October to 2 November as part of celebrating the 50 years of development cooperation between the two countries.

The Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Kofler will lead the delegation and will be accompanied by the members of the German Parliament Tina Rudolph, Johannes Wagner and Knut Gerschau.

The delegation will hold talks with Bangladesh government high-ups and representatives of the civil society.

They will also visit various projects of German Development Cooperation in Dhaka, Khulna and Jashore regarding sustainable supply chains and climate change, according to the facebook page of the German embassy in Dhaka.