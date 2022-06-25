People set foot on Padma Bridge after inauguration

Hundreds of thousands of people set feet on the Padma Bridge following its inauguration on Saturday noon.

They were allowed to walk on the long-anticipated project after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina crossed the bridge and reached Shibchar in Madaripur for an Awami League rally around 12:30pm.

However, law enforcers, after an hour or so, forced the crowd off the bridge for security reasons.

The bridge will remain closed for vehicles today (25 June) and would be open for public movement from 6am on Sunday.

Photo: Collected

Earlier on Friday, the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) banned the parking of any vehicle on the bridge and taking photographs standing on it.

The permitted speed limit on the Padma Bridge has been set at 60km/hour, BBA announced in a notification.

Also, three-wheeled vehicles such as rickshaws, vans, CNG, and autorickshaws along with pedestrians, bicycles, and non-motorised vehicles will not be allowed to cross the bridge.

Authorities also instructed all not to litter on the bridge.

