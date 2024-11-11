Gazipur RMG worker gets killed as next shift starts machine he was in

Noyon Mia, 22, an RMG worker of Gazipur's Giant Textile Limited, was killed when the factory authorities forced him to work late hours without informing the next shift, who accidentally started the washing machine he was in.

Police said Noyon used to work as an assistant operator and lived at a rented house in Gazipur's Memberpara area.

"Although Noyon's shift was from 8am to 8pm on Saturday, the factory authorities kept him for extra work," said Mirazul Islam, additional superintendent of Gazipur police.

"The factory authorities did not inform people from the next shift about Noyon's presence. At around 8pm, he entered the washing machine to keep fabrics there. The operator of the next shift saw the fabric in the washing machine and turned it on, not knowing that Noyon was inside," Mirazul added.

He said Noyon died getting entangled with the fabrics and burning in hot water.

When the operator went to get the fabrics out of the machine at around 3am, he saw the body inside and screamed. Other officials rushed in and recovered Noyon's body, added Mirazul.

Ema Akter, the victim's wife, said the factory authorities often kept Noyon for two more hours after his shift ended.

"They were regularly forcing my husband to do extra work. My husband's job was to move fabrics. But they made him work in the washing machine without an operator," claimed Ema.

She said her husband went inside the machine because he did not know how it worked.

Ema said the factory authorities handed Noyon's body over to the police without informing the family. "I learned about his death in the morning," she added.

Sohel Rana, manager of the factory, claimed Noyon was kept in the factory as there was extra work pressure, and it was an accidental death.

"The machine operator went on a tiffin break when Noyon was loading fabrics in the machine. When the operator didn't see him after returning from the break, he turned the machine on," Rana added.

Abdul Latif, inspector of Gazipur Industrial Police-2, said Noyon was forcefully kept in the factory for extra hours, and he died due to the negligence of the factory authorities.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim, officer-in-charge of Joydebpur police station, said police recovered Noyon's body upon receiving news and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

He also said police detained eight officials of the factory for questioning.

"Legal actions will be taken based on the complaint of the victim's family," he added.