Gazipur Palli Bidyut Samity launches ‘Priority Service Card’ 

Gazipur Palli Bidyut Samity - 1 has launched "Priority Service Card" for freedom fighters, emigrant workers, the disabled and senior citizens.

The card distribution programme was held at the samity's conference room on Monday.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandaker Lutful Kabir attended the programme as chief guest.

The priority service cards were handed over to the 22 consumers including 15 freedom fighters, five emigrant workers, and one disabled and one senior citizen on the occasion.

Yuvraj Chandra Pal, senior general manager of Gazipur Palli Bidyut Samity, said the old age people or those who do not have children or are disabled, they have to struggle to get services including paying bills.

He went on saying that the initiative has been taken to ease their sufferings.

