Jahangir seeks PM's review on his expulsion from party

Gazipur Mayor Jahangir Alam has sought review from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the decision of expelling him from Awami League.

"I am seeking PM's review on the decision. I may have made a mistake but I am not involved with any wrongdoings. I have worked for the 40 lakh people of Gazipur City Corporation. I cannot accept that I have been expelled from the party," said Gazipur city Mayor Jahangir Alam said in a press briefing today.

He said, "From my 2-3 hours of speeches, a minute or 30 seconds were cut from different contexts and placed together which altered the whole meaning and now I am being questioned for that."

"I want to tell the prime minister that she has been provided with false, wrong and fabricated information. I told AL leaders that I wanted to meet her and tell her all this myself, but I was not able to meet her and tell her.

"So again, I request the PM to review the decision. I want Awami League to reconsider the decision. I don't need any post, just let me be a supporter of Awami League," he added.

He further said, "As a supporter of Awami League, as someone who follows Bangabandhu and embodies his ideals, as someone who carries the morals of the prime minister and Awami League, I will accept whatever the PM decides."

On Friday, the ruling Awami League expelled its Gazipur city unit general secretary and city Mayor Jahangir Alam for life over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

Jahangir also lost his membership in the party.

At the same time, a meeting of the Awami League's Central Working Committee, chaired by the Party Chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Ganabhaban on Friday, instructed the authorities to take legal action against him.

If a lawsuit is filed against him after this decision, Jahangir may lose his mayorship.

On 3 October this year, a day after the matter was widely discussed at the party's Dhanmondi office, the Awami League served a show-cause notice on Jahangir Alam, asking him to explain by 16 October why he would not be expelled for the "breach of organisational discipline and working against party interests" after a video of his remarks on Bangabandhu and Liberation War martyrs spread on social media in late September.

The Gazipur city mayor submitted his explanation to the party and sought for unconditional apology but that could not save him.

As per Article 57 of Awami League's constitution, if any party member takes part in activities contrary to aims, objectives, rules and interests of the party, the central executive committee can take any action against him/her on the charge of breaching organisational discipline.

Meanwhile, a section of Awami League leaders and workers staged a procession and rally to celebrate the expulsion of Jahangir Alam from the Awami League. There were also reports of fireworks and joyous processions in various areas, including Tongi.

Jahangir Alam reportedly made derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu and martyred freedom fighters at an in-house programme. A video footage of his comments went viral on social media on 21 September.