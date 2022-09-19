Gazette issued extending Khaleda's conditional release for another 6 months

Gazette issued extending Khaleda's conditional release for another 6 months

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 04:16 pm
Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

The government has extended the conditional suspension of imprisonment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for another six months. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday (19 September).

With this, the government has so far suspended Khaleda Zia's prison sentence for the sixth time, while the current term will end on 24 September.

According to the notification, Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her own residence in Dhaka and she will not be able to travel abroad during her temporary release period. 

Family members of Khaleda Zia filed a petition to the Home Ministry on 11 September requesting the government to continue the suspension of her jail sentence.  

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020.

The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018.

She was convicted in a second corruption case later.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of physicians has been overseeing her treatment.

Khaleda Zia

